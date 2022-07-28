Hit Squad to use borrowed kit at Commonwealth Games

In Birmingham

Kenyan boxers, Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Christine Ongare and Elizabeth Andiego are now a match away from the medal bracket at the Commonwealth Games starting Friday in Birmingham.

The two Kenyans were given byes to the quarter-finals of their respective boxing bouts after the draw was done on Wednesday.

However, the boxers will fight in borrowed kits from International Boxing Association (IBA) after Team Kenya management failed to secure the required kit on time.

The boxing team presented an old competition kit when entries were being made on Wednesday where the organisers indicated that they wouldn’t allow the Nike logo on them.

Team Kenya Chef de mission, John Ogolla had earlier indicated that they were facing challenges of obtaining boxing and triathlon equipment.

Ogolla hoped that the equipment that they had ordered would arrive on time for the Games.

National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOCK) only paid up for a new order for the competition kit on Monday, which was to be produced in Pakistan.

“Boxing Federation of Kenya had to talk to IBA to rescue the situation. We have been allowed to compete with an IBA kit that has no national flag on it. We shall return them after the event,” said the boxing team, Hit Squad coach Benjamin Musa.

Musa said they put in an order a month ago for the kit in addition to custom made mouthpieces,” Musa explained. “Boxing with new attire, especially the shows, is cumbersome.”

Musa lamented that it takes several factors for a medal to be produced at Games hence the concerned officials shouldn’t take things for granted when they request for certain equipment to be made available on time.

Nevertheless, Musa said his boxers were raring to go. Both Ongare and Andiego will take the ring on Wednesday with Musa describing their bouts as ‘final.”

Ongare, who made history as the first Kenyan female boxer to win a medal at the "Club" Games, will face Priyanka Dhillon from Canada in the minimum weight.

It will be Ongare's third appearance at the “Club” Games, having made her debut at the 2014 Glasgow Games in Scotland. “I am just polishing on my speed, ready for the bout. I haven’t seen my opponent fight but I won’t bother finding out who she is. We shall meet in the ring,” said Ongare, adding that her speed has improved greatly since the 2018 Gold Coast.

Andiego, who is making her second appearance at the Commonwealth Games, will take on the 2018 Commonwealth Games silver medallist Caitlin Parker from Australia in the middleweight quarter-final contest.

The 2010 Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Nick "Commander" Okoth will be the first in the ring on Saturday, taking on Guyanese boxer Keevin Allicock in the first round of 32 in the featherweight bout.

Okoth and Allicock participated at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games with both boxers losing in the first round of 32.

Okoth won bronze in 2010 Delhi Games but would reach the quarter-finals of the subsequent games in 2014 Glasgow, Scotland and 2018 Gold Coast, Australia.

“I am fully prepared for the games. Okoth today is much better than that of the yesteryears. He is in better shape, more experienced and wiser," said Okoth.

Musa said Okoth is in a competition mood, sharper than ever. “I know him like the back of my hand. He is in great shape,” said Musa.

Shaffi Bakari will be the second Kenyan in the ring, taking on Rukmal Prasanna from Sri Lanka in the first round of 16 on Thursday.