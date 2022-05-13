Going gets tougher for Kenyan boxers in Istanbul

The going got tougher for Kenyan boxers after Amina Martha and Stacy Ayoma were knocked out of the ongoing Women's World Boxing Championships in Istanbul, Turkey.

Ayoma had little to offer against the Democratic Republic of Congo's Jocelyn Tshamala, losing the lightweight contest 5-0 on Thursday night as Martha suffered a similar defeat against Wiktoria Rogalinska of Poland in bantamweight.

Tshamala qualified for the round of 16 where she will take on Kosovo's lightweight Donjeta Sadiku on Sunday. Sadiku eliminated Japan's Ayaka Taguchi.

Ayoma and Martha join their six compatriots in the bins; Lorna Kusa, Christine Ongare, Ann Wanjiru, Beatrice Akoth, Elizabeth Akinyi and Teresia Wanjiru.

Welterweight Everlyn Akinyi and light heavyweight Liz Andiego, who are Africa Zone III champions, are the two remaining Kenyan boxers in the competition where the country fielded 10 pugilists.

Akinyi meets 2019 African Games bronze medallist Ivanusa Moreira of Cape Verde in the round of 16 on Sunday. Moreira outclassed Ahbib Oumayma from Morocco on Thursday to set up the showdown against Akinyi.