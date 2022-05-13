Going gets tougher for Kenyan boxers in Istanbul

Elizabeth Akinyi

Kenya's Elizabeth Akinyi (red) and Mozambique's Acinda Helena Panguana fight during their women's welter (64-69kg) preliminaries round of 16 boxing match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo on July 27, 2021.

Photo credit: Ueslei Marcelino | AFP

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

The going got tougher for Kenyan boxers after Amina Martha and Stacy Ayoma were knocked out of the ongoing Women's World Boxing Championships in Istanbul, Turkey.

Ayoma had little to offer against the Democratic Republic of Congo's Jocelyn Tshamala, losing the lightweight contest 5-0 on Thursday night as Martha suffered a similar defeat against Wiktoria Rogalinska of Poland in bantamweight.

Tshamala qualified for the round of 16 where she will take on Kosovo's lightweight Donjeta Sadiku on Sunday. Sadiku eliminated Japan's Ayaka Taguchi.

Ayoma and Martha join their six compatriots in the bins; Lorna Kusa, Christine Ongare, Ann Wanjiru, Beatrice Akoth, Elizabeth Akinyi and Teresia Wanjiru.

Welterweight Everlyn Akinyi and light heavyweight Liz Andiego, who are Africa Zone III champions, are the two remaining Kenyan boxers in the competition where the country fielded 10 pugilists.

Akinyi meets 2019 African Games bronze medallist Ivanusa Moreira of Cape Verde in the round of 16 on Sunday. Moreira outclassed Ahbib Oumayma from Morocco on Thursday to set up the showdown against Akinyi.

Andiego will face either South Africa's Mkateko Sithole or Elif Guneri of Turkey in the quarterfinal on Monday. Sithole and Guneri were to meet on Friday night.

