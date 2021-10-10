Fury knocks out Wilder to retain WBC heavyweight crown

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury of Great Britain (left) lands a punch on US challenger Deontay Wilder (right) in the third round fight for the WBC/Lineal Heavyweight title at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, October 9, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Robyn Beck | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • In an epic battle in front of 15,820 fans at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, both fighters were knocked down on multiple occasions in a contest full of improbable twists and turns
  • Fury looked to have gained the upper hand after flooring Wilder in the third round, only for the 35-year-old from Alabama to respond with two knockdowns of Fury that had the English champion clinging on desperately in the fourth
  • A right uppercut scrambled Wilder's senses before Fury crashed a right hook into his opponent's temple that sent the challenger tumbling to the canvas, barely conscious

Las Vegas, US

