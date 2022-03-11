George Foreman

George Foreman (left) and Joe Frazier during a past bout.


| File | Nation Media Group

Boxing

Prime

From setback to success: Lessons from Foreman to boxers on overcoming failure

By  Waigwa Kiboi

What you need to know:

  • Inspirational tale from world heavyweight champ who lost to Ali and returned 20 years later to win title again
  • Two-time World heavyweight champion turned to preaching turned to preaching and returned to win the coveted crown again at 45 years

Kenyans are generally known for their determination to succeed in life even when odds are against them. In sports, Kenyans have competed against the best and proved their worth. Some have succeeded in their careers, but others have ended up poor and desperate. Others have tried comebacks in vain.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.