Four Kenyan boxers advance in World Championships

Four Kenyan boxers have been given byes to the next round of their respective bouts at the Women's World Boxing Championship that got underway Monday night at Sinan Erdem Dome, Istanbul in Turkey.

Africa Zone III champions Elizabeth Andiego and Everlyne Akinyi and Africa Zone III bronze medallist Amina Martha moved to the next round without throwing a punch in the championship that has attracted a record 310 boxers from 73 countries.

Also given a bye is Beatrice Akoth. Africa has 43 boxers with Kenya leading the pack from the continent with 10 boxers followed by South Africa with eight and Morocco six.

Olympian Andiego has been handed a passage to the quarter-finals of the women's light heavyweight planned for Monday next week.

She will slug it out with either home boxer Elif Guneri or South Africa's Muriel Mkutela Sithole, who are due to meet in the first round.

Akinyi was give a leeway to the second round for her welterweight contest planned for Sunday.

Akinyi will meet either Ahbib Oumayma from Morocco or Games Moreira from Cape Verde. Oumayma and Moreira will clash on Thursday.

The winner in the second round will proceed to the quarter-finals.

Martha will face Wiktoria Beata from Poland in the second round of their bantamweight contest on Thursday.

Akoth is up against Jucielen Romeu from Brazil in the second round of the featherweight bout on Wednesday.

Africa Zone III gold medallist Teresia Wanjiru (light welterweight) and silver medallists Christine Ongare (Minimum weight), Stacy Ayoma (Lightweight) Lorna Kusa (light middleweight) and Elizabeth Akinyi (middleweight) have tough opponents in their respective first round encounters.

Waniiru will be up against Italian Assunta Canforal on Wednesday, while

Ongare, the Commonwealth Games flyweight bronze medallist, takes on Hana Ukhota from Ukraine on Tuesday.

Ayoma will slug it out with Jocelyne Tshamala from the Democratic Republic of Congo on Thursday.

Kusa is due to take on Valentina Khalzora from Kazakhstan on Monday night with Elizabeth Akinyi going against Karolina Makhno from Ukraine on Tuesday.

Africa Zone III bronze medallist Ann Wanjiru (flyweight) has a date withTetiana Kob of Ukraine on Wednesday.

Ongare and Andiego are the only Kenyan women boxers with the World Championship experience.

"The boxers have prepared well having used the Africa Zone III Boxing Championships in April in Kinshasa ro gauge and refine the boxers," said head coach Benjamin Musa.

Ongare said they are on a mission in Instabul and hope for good results.