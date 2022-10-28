Forgotten in life and death: Boxing legend Waruinge laid to rest

An appeal has been made to the Nakuru County Government to immortalise the illustrious, trailblazing career of boxer Philip Waruinge by naming one of the city’s streets after the late legend.

The call dominated the boxer’s burial at Lare Location in Njoro Sub-County, Nakuru County, on Friday.

There was no official from the local administration, Ministry of Sports and Nakuru County Government during the burial of Kenya's most decorated amateur boxer who neglected by the state in his sunset years.

Bahati Member of Parliament Irene Njoki proposed that the Kenyatta Lane, which passes outside the popular Madison Square Garden where Waruinge started his boxing career in the 1960s, should be aptly renamed “Waruinge Street.”

"I will push for that street to be named after Waruinge. I will have a conversation with Governor Susan Kihika. Waruinge was a hero who made this country proud by flying our national flag high in international boxing competitions,” said Njoki in his message of condolences read by her constituency office manager, Collins Odour.

“I will strongly recommend to Governor Kihika to ensure we have a street named after Waruinge for posterity. Waruinge made sure Kenya's name remained respected in the boxing map of the world for decades,” added Njoki.

Former international boxers, led by Stephen Muchoki, George Findo, Francis Mbagara, Sammy Mbugua, Peter “Dynamite” Odhiambo, Dick Gichoya, Philip Mainge and Mwangi “Carlos” Muthee echoed the same sentiments.

Retired judge-cum-referee Joseph “Don King” Muthoga and Osman Abdallah along with Boxing Federation of Kenya (BFK) First Vice-President Isaac Mbote also said Waruinge deserved recognition and urged Governor Kihika to honour the fallen boxer.

Mbagara, who boxed with Waruinge, described him as “a hero par excellence” while Findo (featherweight), who represented Kenya at the World Boxing Championships in Bangkok and Belgrade, described Waruinge as “a stylish boxer whose guard was excellent.”

Muchoki (lightweight), 68, who won two Commonwealth Games gold medals in 1974 and 1978 and the world title in 1978 in Belgrade along with an African Boxing Championship crown, described Waruinge as “a clean and humble boxer who never undermined any fighter.”

Mbugua described his brother as his tutor who mentored and encouraged him into boxing while Mainge, 76, said Waruinge was his role model.

Odhiambo, who won bronze at the Commonwealth Games in Victoria, Canada, in 1994 and gold at the 1995 All African Games in Harare, said it was sad Waruinge died a poor man and was neglected by the state.

“In boxing, you're only important when you win medals for Kenya but after retirement, nobody bothers,” lamented Odhiambo.

Waruinge, 77, who died on October 19, is the only Kenyan boxer to win an Africa Boxing Championship gold medal in three editions (in 1964, 1966 and 1968) and stands out as the only pugilist in Kenya to have won three Commonwealth Games medals.

During the 1962 “Club” Games in Perth, Australia, he won bronze while at the 1966 games in Kingston, Jamaica, he struck gold, a feat he replicated at the 1972 Edinburgh Games.

His exploits in the ring saw him claim the 1965 All-Africa Games gold in Congo Brazzaville.

However, his biggest all-time achievement was at the 1968 Olympics Games in Mexico where he won a bronze medal and was awarded the most coveted accolade, the Val Baker Trophy for the Games’ most outstanding boxer.

He is the only African boxer to have ever won the Val Baker Trophy.

Waruinge joined the professional ranks in 1972 in Japan before throwing in the towel in 1979 and becoming a coach and businessman.