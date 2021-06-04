Mayweather unfazed by critics ahead of exhibition bout

Former world welterweight king Floyd Mayweather (left) and YouTube personality Logan Paul face-off

Former world welterweight king Floyd Mayweather (left) and YouTube personality Logan Paul face-off during the media availability ahead of their June 6 exhibition boxing match, on June 3, 2021 at Villa Casa Casuarina at the former Versace Mansion in Miami Beach, on June 3, 2021.

Photo credit: Chandan Khanna | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Sunday's bizarre exhibition bout against Logan Paul, with no judges ringside, is scheduled for eight rounds at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium
  • Promoters are hoping the event will generate pay-per-view sales in the two million range, delivering a lucrative payday for its protagonists
  • A chaotic pre-fight media availability on Thursday at the former Miami mansion of murdered fashion icon Gianni Versace suggested interest in the event is high

Miami, United States

