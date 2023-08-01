Boxing: Ongare, Amina, Okaka storm semis in Yaounde

Kenya is now assured of four medals after three of their boxers pounded their way to the semi-finals of their respective contest at the Africa Boxing Confederation Championships in Yaoundé.

The 2018 Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Christine Ongare (minimumweight), Martha Amina (bantamweight) and Robert Okaka (light heavyweight) won their bouts to reach the medal bracket on Tuesday evening.

Ongare, who lost in the quarter-finals last year, chalked a unanimous decision against home boxer Akoa Bengono in the minimum-weight contests on Tuesday evening.

Ongare will now take on world bronze medallist Yasmin Mouttaki from Morocco, who got a bye, in the semi-finals on Wednesday.

Amina overwhelmed South Africa's Sibisi Lethokuhle whom she subjected to strong hooks before the referee Alfred Mamba halted the bout in the third round after two standing counts.

Amina is coached by former international Benson Gicharu. Amina is now up against Abdelkader Hedjala Fatma in the semi-finals on Wednesday after the Algerian outclassed Nadia Najjemba from Uganda 3-2 in a closely contested bout.

Okaka beat home boxer Fotouo Totap Junior on points in their contest on a day that the country embraced with mixed results.

Shaffi Bakari soared past Kewel Frontin from Mauritius on points and will now meet Congolese Nambi Koyanzili as five Kenyan boxers were sent packing.

Deputy skipper Boniface Mogunde was not so lucky after he lost to Merven Clair of Mauritius in their light middleweight quarter-final contest Ethan Maina succumbed to Uganda Amiri Ssali on points in the lightweight round of 16.

Light-welterweight Teresiah Wanjiru, minimumweight Abednego Kyalo and super-heavyweight Fred Ramogi all lost their bouts.

Wanjiru failed to go past Cameroon’s Mbala Jeanine while Kyalo went down to Zola Tulembekwa from the democratic Republic of Congo as Ramogi was to match for Africa silver medallist Mourad Kadi of Algeria.