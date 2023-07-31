Boxing: Mogunde, Osaka advance to quarters in Yaounde

Deputy skipper Boniface Mogunde and Robert Osaka are through to the quarter-finals of their respective bouts in the Africa Boxing Confederation Championships in Yaounde, Cameroon.

Mogunde, a bronze medallist in Maputo, last year, will take on Merven Clair of Mauritius, while Okaka, who is making his debut at the continental event, faces home boxer Totap Fotouo in quarters scheduled for Tuesday.

Mogunde was forced to change his tactics against the crafty Nestor Nduwarugira of Burundi before winning the light middleweight contest on Sunday night.

The judges scored 4-1 (29-28, 30-27, 28-29, 30-27 and 29-28) in favour of the experienced Kenyan.

Clair, on the other hand, was comprehensive in his display beating Darius Antoine Bouzin from Seychelles to 5-0 for the showdown with Mogunde.

After the first round where Nduwarugira gave Mogunde problems, the Kenyan changed tact to keep him close to his gloves, which saw him score easily to win convincingly.

Mogunde said the delay of the matches from morning to almost midnight destabilised them after they were forced to go back to their hotel since the ring and the officials were not ready for the morning session.

"We returned in the afternoon but nothing had changed, only to step in the ring at midnight Kenyan time. Above all, I am happy for the victory," said Mogunde.

Okaka made short work of Uganda's Robert Okaka Idirisa Mukiibi within one minute and 22 seconds of the first round in their light heavyweight bout.

Okaka gave the Ugandan breathing space with solid hooks for two standing counts from referee Gedion Mazizandile from South Africa.

Mazizandile had to stop the bout after Mukiibi kissed the canvas to save the Ugandan from further punishment.

"I went into the ring fearless and it worked for me after I kept my opponent on toes...I got him with the right punch that dazed him and went for the kill when he wobbled again," said Okaka, who thanked God for this victory.”

The country embraced mixed fortunes when Teresiah Wanjiru lost to home boxer Jeanine Mbala Mboki in round three stoppage of their light welterweight bout on Monday.

Samuel Njau, the Africa featherweight silver medallist was to take on home boxer Tchouta Mbianda with Shaffi Bakari facing Kewel Frontin from Mauritius in the first round of their bantamweight contest.