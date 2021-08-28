Boxing fraternity marks International Boxing Day at Nyayo

Christine Ongare of Hit Squad

National team boxer Christine Ongare works out at Nyayo National Stadium as part of celebrations to mark the International Boxing Day on August 27, 2021. 

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • The event, which was held for the first time in Kenya was attended by boxing legends namely George “Foreman” Onyango, Omar Ahmed Rajab “Kasongo”, Peter Odhiambo, Kenneth “Valdez” Ochieng’
  • Kenya Defence Forces Amateur Boxing Association (DEFABA), Kenya Police boxing team, popularly known as “Chafua Chafua” and Kenya Prisons also took part in the one-day event
  • Nineteen boxers from the current Hit Squad team including Nick “Commander” Okoth, Christine Ongare, Elly Ajowi and Elizabeth Akinyi who competed at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan were also present


Over 100 people Friday gathered at Nyayo National Stadium car park area in Nairobi as Kenya joined the rest of the world in celebrating the International Boxing Day.

