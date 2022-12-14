Boxing: Champion Achieng ready for Chiedza's challenge

Kenya's Commonwealth super lightweight champion Sarah “Angel of War” Achieng’ will defend her title against Chiedza “The Queen Tiger” Homakoma from Zimbabwe Friday at Charter Hall, Nairobi.

Achieng was due to defend her her title against Dinah Hobbs on October 21 this year at the Carnivore grounds, but the Australian pugilist withdrew with an injury.

“We are happy to announce that the fight is on after Homakoma management agreed to the fight’s terms and conditions,” said Kenya Professional Boxing Commission (KPBC) chairman Reuben Ndolo.

Related Zarika to defend WBC belt against Mexican in Nairobi Boxing

Ndolo said Homakoma is expected in the country on Wednesday night ahead of Thursday’s weigh-in at the Maa Hotel at 10am.

Achieng, 34, who has 14 wins and two losses, beat Anisha Basheel in a unanimous decision to win the vacant Commonwealth super lightweight title on October 20, last year.

That was the last time Achieng entered the ring.

Homakoma, 29, is fresh from losing to Basheel in a split-point decision in a non-title bout on November 17 this year in Durban, South Africa.

Basheel will be fighting home boxer Estelle Yoka Mossely for the International Boxing Organisation (IBO) World Lightweight title on December 22 this year in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo.

There will be six other support bouts on the cards. Achieng has been training for close to three months in Kariobangi North under coach Alfred “Priest” Analo.

In some of the undercard bouts, Consolata Musangi from Kenya will take on Uganda’s Salima Tibesigwa in an eight-round super bantamweight non-tile contest.

Gabriel Ochineg and Augustine Wafula slug out in a six-round featherweight contest, while Albert Kimani from Kenya will take on Uganda’s Katongote in another six-round featherweight showdown.