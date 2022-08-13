BFK select 68 boxers for national trials
What you need to know:
- The trials will be held to select a team that will represent the country in the Africa Boxing Championships
Boxing Federation of Kenya (BFK) has selected 68 boxers for national trials as from August 25 to 26 at Charter Hall, Nairobi.
In a letter written to all clubs by BFK Secretary General David Munuhe, the trials will be held to select a team that will represent the country in the Africa Boxing Championships.
The continental event will take place in Maputo, from September 8 to 9.
Selected boxers:
Minimum - Abednego Kyallo, Cyrus Onyango, Abdallah Juma, Abdallah Athumani, Alex Ndung’u, Joshua Maina and Anthony Mutua;
Fly (52kg) - David Karanja,Kevin Maina, Mohammed Hussein, Raphael Shighali, Moris Irungu, Lawrance Owino, Abdulazi Abdi and Abeid Hussein;
Bantam (54kg) - Mwinyi Kombo Faki, Shaffi Bakari, Denis Muthama, Michael Donga, Cyrus wandera and Paul Oduor;
Feather (57kg) - Samuel Njau, Isack Mejja, Martin Oduor, Robert Gachui and Joseph Karumba;
Light (60kg) - John Mwanzia, George Wainaina, David Mao, Washington Wandera, Francis Riziki, Daniel Omondi, Joshua Clive, Azaad Nazir, Abdallah Nyawa, Reagan Odindo and James Ng’ang’a;
Lightwelter (63.5kg) - Ethan Maina, Victor Onyango, Anthony Maina, Austin Anyal, Hassan Wanande, Fredrick Onyango and Abednego Meshack;
Welter (67kg) - Joseph Shigali, Chrispine Murimi, Musa Gitonga, Moses Biko, Steve Olang’,John Juma, Lenox Kusimba and Mariba Mwita;
Lightmiddle (71kg) - Boniface Mogunde, Lucky Nyiro, Eldrick Masika and Chris Orengo;
Middle (75kg) - Sande Sinzole, Edwin Okong’o, William Kiplang’at and Nicodemus Okwaro;
Lightheavy (80kg) - Francis Denga, George Cosby and Robert Okaka; Cruiser (86kg) - Hezron Maghanga and Chris Ochanda;
Heavy (92kg) - Peter Abuti and Joshua Wasike;
Superheavy (92kg) -Elly Ajowi, Fredrick Ramogi, Felix Oyier and Brian Omondi