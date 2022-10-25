BFK president 'Jamal' lands continental position

Boxing Federation of Kenya (BFK) president Anthony “Jamal” Ombok is the new Africa Zone III president.

Ombok was elected on Monday after beating his counterpart from Congo Brazzaville, Nkodia Kynd Gaetan in a tie-break during the hotly contested election conducted online.

The election that pitted the Anglophone and Francophone speaking nations, saw the Francophone countries rally behind Gaetan.

Related Boxing fraternity marks International Boxing Day at Nyayo Boxing

However, Ombok and Gaetan were all square with five votes each in the first round with the contestants lobbying hard to get the deciding vote which was to be cast by the President of Burundi Boxing Association and a director of Africa Boxing Confederation (AFBC), Eric Ndayesimiye.

Luck fell on Ombok, who was elected BFK president in 2019, when Ndayesimiye broke the tie in his favour.

“It is a great honour to be elected and this is indeed a vote of confidence in my leadership and the work I am doing together with my team in Kenya,” said Ombok.

Africa Zone III consists of Cameroon, Chad, Gabon, Guinea Bissau, Democratic Republic of Congo, Congo Brazzaville, Tanzania, Uganda, Kenya, Somalia, Ethiopia, Burundi and Rwanda.

“I would like to thank all those who voted for me but I urge all those on the opposing side to unite with us and make boxing great,” said Ombok, who will serve for four years.

Ombok promised to ensure that more zonal tournaments are held so as to keep boxers busy throughout the year.

“This will keep them sharp and thus give them a better shot at winning medals in global championships such as the Olympic Games, Continental championships, World Championships among others,” said Ombok.

Ombok said he will work closely with Africa Boxing Confederation (AFBC) President Mr Betrand Mendunga and International Boxing Association (IBA) President Umar Kremlev to ensure that affiliates benefit from boxing equipment and high level courses.