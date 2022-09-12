Andiego through to semi-finals at Africa boxing tourney

Kenya’s Africa Zone III champion Elizabeth Andiego is through to the semi-final of the women’s light heavyweight contest of the Africa Boxing Confederation (AFBC) Elite Boxing Championships that start Monday afternoon in Maputo.

This is after the category attracted only four boxers including Andiego and World heavyweight silver medallist Khadija El-Mardi from Morocco.

Andiego will now meet South Africa’s Mkateko Sithole in the semi-finals duel programmed for Thursday at the Pavilhao de Academica arena.

El-Mardi from Morocco will square it out with Kanjinga Kambala from the Democratic Republic of Congo in the other semi-final contest.

That means Andiego is assured of at least a medal and at least Sh300,000 in prize money.

AFBC has for the first time introduced prize money for the medallist and will spend an estimated $500,000 (Sh60 million) in cash rewards in the championships that will feature 13 men and 12 women categories.

The gold medallists of the continental championships will get $10,000 (Sh 1.2m), the silver medallists $5,000 (Sh600,000), while those who claim bronze in all of the weight categories can expect $2,500 (Sh300,000).

Kenya is being represented by eight boxers; five men and three women including defending champion Nick ”Commander” Okoth in lightweight.

Okoth, David Karanja (flyweight), Boniface Mogunde (light middleweight) and Amina Martha (bantamweight) will be in action on Monday evening.

Africa bronze medallists Christine Ongare (minimumweight) and Shaffi Bakari (bantamweight), Samuel Njau (featherweight) will take to the ring on Tuesday.

Martha will take on Yomna Ahmed of Egypt for a place in the bantamweight quarter-final where the winner will face top seeded Bertal Wildad from Morocco. Wildad got a bye to the quarters.

Karanja will be the second Kenyan in the ring, taking on Sinovuyo Mtintelwa of South Africa in the flyweight contest. The winner will get a quarter-final shot against top seeded Sabelo Lukhele from Swaziland.

Okoth will start title defence against Wahad Mahmoud from Sudan in the preliminary round with Mogunde squaring it out with Raul Mangue Obama of Equatorial Guinea in the preliminary round.

On Tuesday, Ongare will slug Margaret Tembo for a place in the semi-final of the minimumweight fray.

Bakari will face the winner between George Molwantwa from Botswana and Romano Rioberto Angelo of Seychelles in the quarter-final.