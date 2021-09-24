All set for Joshua's heavyweight title defence

Anthony Joshua and Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk

British heavyweight champion boxer Anthony Joshua (left) and Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk take part in a weigh-in at the O2 arena in advance of their bout in London on September 24, 2021. Anthony Joshua could face his "toughest-ever fight" when he defends the WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight titles against Oleksandr Usyk in London on Saturday.

Photo credit: Ben Stansall | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Britain's Joshua, 31, tipped the scales at 240 pounds (109 kilograms), with the Ukrainian challenger coming in at a career-high 221.25 pounds
  • The two combatants had an intense stare-down before smiles broke out and Joshua accepted Usyk's offer of a handshake
  • Joshua believes he is in the best shape and at the optimum weight to successfully defend his titles

London

