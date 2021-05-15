Ajowi, Okoth pick bronze medals in Russia tourney

Kenya’s Nick "Commander " Okoth (left) lands a left hook against Sergei  Kishko from Ukraine in their featherweight semi-final bout of the Konstantin Kototkov Memorial Boxing Tournament that ended on May 15, 2021 in Khabarovsk, Russia.

Photo credit: Pool |

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The International Boxing Association (AIBA) organised the championships as preparations for Tokyo Olympic-bound boxers.
  • Kenyan government and the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) facilitated the trip.

National champions Nick “Commander” Okoth (featherweight) and Elly Ajowi (super heavyweight) have settled for bronze at Konstantin Kototkov Memorial boxing tournament that ended on Saturday in Khabarovsk, Russia.

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. New York marathon to return in November

  2. FKF: Top team by June 30 to play in Caf Champs League

  3. African players in Europe: Salah battles Kane for Golden Boot

  4. Marafiki FC donates foodstuff to Covid-19 affected families

  5. Solskjaer hopes fans will not jeer on Old Trafford return

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.