Africa Boxing Championship: Provisonal team begins training

Four newcomers have been named in the tentative national boxing team of 25 boxers for the Africa Boxing Championships due for September 9 to 16 this year in Maputo, Mozambique.

Giant slayers Steve Olang (welterweight) and Robert Okaka (light heavyweight) all from Nairobi and Peter Abuti (heavyweight) of Kenya Defence Forces were picked after staging standout performances during the national trials that ended Saturday at the Kaloleni Social Hall, Nairobi.

Boxing Federation of Kenya (BFK) competition secretary John Waweru also shortlisted Nairobi’s female pugilist Brackcides Oduor to the team that will start non-residential training Tuesday at the Kenya Police Training Depot, Nairobi.

Related Seasoned boxers floored in Africa Championships qualifiers Boxing

Veterans, two-time Africa champion Nick “Commander” Okoth (lightweight) from KDF, Africa Zone III bronze medalist Elly Ajowi (super heavyweight) of Police and Africa bronze medallist Shaffi Bakari (Police) also claimed their tickets to the continental event.

Okoth, 39, who won the Africa titles in 2008 and 2017, will be hoping to hang his gloves with another golden performance in Maputo.

“It will be my third appearance at the continental event. I won gold in my two appearances hence I expect the obvious in Maputo as a sign off,” said Okoth.

Seasoned female boxers 2018 Commonwealth Game bronze medalist Christine Ongare (minimumweight-Police) and Elizabeth Akinyi (light middleweight -Kentrack), who claimed bronze medals during the 2017 Africa Boxing Championships, are also through to the Maputo contest.

Okoth, Bakari, Ongare and Akinyi are among five boxers who claimed medals from Kenya in the last Africa Boxing Championships that was held in 2017 in Congo, Brazzaville.

Kenya collected five medals; one gold and four bronze from the 2017 Africa Boxing Championships held in Congo, Brazzaville. Okoth won gold with Ongare, Bakari, Akinyi and John Kyalo going for bronze.

They are all in the team for Maputo.

Notably, Waweru picked five boxers who will be on reserve list and sparring partners; Isaac Meja (featherweight-KDF), Joshua Clive (lightweight-Nairobi), Joseph Shigali (welterweight-Police), Lencer Akinyi (minimumweight-Nairobi and Emily Juma (flyweight-Nairobi).

In some of the highlights during the three-day trials, Olang’ stunned Shigali, the Africa Zone III bronze medallists 3-0 to claim victory in the welterweight bout.

But it’s Okaka, who was the talk of the trials.

After stunning African Games bronze medallist George Cosby Ouma in the semi-finals on Friday, Okaka would stop Francis Ndenga from Kentrack 3-0 to win the light heavyweight final.

Lencer Akinyi (minimumweight) might have lost to Ongare in the final but has improved her skills and performance.

The national team, Hit Squad head coach Benjamin Musa noted that there has been great improvement in the women’s boxing with the depth increasing gradually.

“Lencer please me most because of her determination and hunger to perform,” said Musa, who also noted Okaka and Clive performances. “They were just novices the other day and that is a great show from them.”

Team

Men: Abednego Kyalo (KDF) minimum, David Karanja(Police) fly, Shaffi Bakari (Police) bantam, Sameul Njau (KDF) feather), Nick Okoth (KDF) light, Ethan Maina (Lpoice|0 light welter), Steve Olang (Nairobi) welter, Boniface Mogunde (Police) light middle, Edwin Okongó (KDF) middle, Robert Okaka (Nairobi) light heavy, hezron Maganga (KDF) cruiser, Peter Abuti (KDF) heavy, Elly Ajowi (Police) super heavy.

Women: Christine Onmgare (Police) minimum, Veronica Mbithe (KDF) fly, Amina Martha (Kibra) bantam, Ann Wanjiru (Mombasa) light fly, Brackcides Oduor (Nairobi) light welter, Loprna Kusa (Nairobi) light middle, Elizabeth Andiego (Kentrack) middle, Elizabeth Akinyi (light heavy) Kentrack, Media Muhatia (Kisumu) heavy.

Reserves (sparring partners)