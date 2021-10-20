Achieng' silences Anisha to win Commonwealth Super Lightweight belt

Sarah Achieng

Sarah Achieng' of Kenya (right) in action against Malawi's Anisha Basheel during their Commonwealth Super Light Weight 10-round bout on October 20, 2021 at Charter Hall, Nairobi.


Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • Achieng' had promised to talk with punches in the ring against Malawian Anisha Basheel and she delivered in front of a fully-packed hall in a real show-stopper to win the Commonwealth Super Lightweight belt.
  • Both of them gave as much as they got, but Achieng' was more clinical with her punches. Judges Francis Olando, Daniel Otieno and Martin Ndara scored 100-90, 98-92 and 100-90 for the Kenyan in the 10-round fight refereed by Tanzanian Emmanuel Mlundwa.

Sarah Achieng' and Victor Wesonga gave Kenyan boxing fans a perfect Mashujaa Day gift after winning their respective bouts at Charter Hall in Nairobi on Wednesday.

