22Bet hosts thrilling boxing night in Nairobi

The Charter Hall in Nairobi was transformed into a boxing arena on Saturday as Solid Rock Promotions in collaboration with 22Bet, hosted an electrifying boxing event.

The night featured a highly anticipated heavyweight bout between Morris Okola of Kenya and Yannick Mandu of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

With a packed venue and a stellar lineup of fights, the event proved to be a resounding success, leaving the audience in awe of the boxers' skills.

22Bet Chief Operating Officer (COO) Harry Bor said the firm will continue to support talents.

“We are excited to host this event as part of our social responsibility program to support communities, and nurture and appreciate talents not only in sports but across many fields including entertainment,” Bor said.

Okola, also known as "Maloso Maketho", displayed his dominance in the ring, ultimately securing victory with a thunderous left hook knockout just 1 minute and 1 second into the first round.

The crowd erupted with excitement as Okola solidified his reputation as a force to be reckoned with in Africa's heavyweight division.

In a closely contested bout, Denzel Onyango of Kenya emerged as the winner in the Super Middleweight category after a grueling eight-round tie against Kenneth Lukyamuzi of Uganda.

Kenya Professional Boxing Association chairman Rueben Ndolo commended Solid Rock Promotions and 22Bet for their unwavering dedication to support boxing.

He said events like these would elevate the sport's profile in Kenya and inspire young talents to take up boxing.