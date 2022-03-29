'Hit Squad' gearing up for Africa Boxing Championship

The national boxing team for the Africa Zone III Boxing Championships programmed for April 3-11 in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) will be named on Friday.

The team, popularly known as the 'Hit Squad', will comprise 13 men and nine women.

Head coach Benjamin Musa disclosed that he will shortlist the team from a pool of 26 boxers; 16 men and 10 female boxers, who have been training at Mathare Police Depot gymnasium, Nairobi.

The team is due to depart on Sunday for DRC, which will be hosting the event once again, after Burundi and Tanzania expressed their inability to host the championships.

Musa noted that the only category where Kenya will be represented by two boxers is the men’s featherweight, while the rest of the 11 weight categories will have one boxer each.

The Hit Squad won 12 medals; one gold, five silver and six bronze in last year’s event, the performance coming with the boxers not having engaged in competitive bouts since 2019. Kenya fielded 16 boxers.

Elly Ajowi won the only gold medal for Kenya in the super heavyweight category. Ajowi’s golden performance came against Africa Olympic qualifiers super heavyweight gold medallist Maxime Yegnong of Cameroon, who had earlier beaten him in the preliminaries.

While the team is ready for the championships, Musa said they will upon arrival request for certain technical issues to be put in place so as to avoid last year’s officiating controversies.

“We shall insist on good officiating where deserving cases carry the day. Last year’s event was a big shame to the game,” said Musa, adding that they have concentrated on teaching the boxers on how to adapt to different styles of boxing.

“The boxing culture has been changing with boxers switching to different styles as we saw in Europe during the World Championships in Belgrade,” said Musa.

“As we realised, most of the DRC boxers are based in Europe.”

Musa noted that the championships will be a good training ground for some of their female boxers, who will be picked for the Women’s World Championship due for May this year in Istanbul, Turkey.

“We shall know the categories where we will field boxers depending on their show in DRC. We will settle on boxers we know will have shown a good account of themselves,” said Musa, noting that the standards at the world event are high hence can't afford to mess up.