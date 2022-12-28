'Hit Squad' fails to land scoring punches in major events

There was no reprieve for the national boxing team – “the Hit Squad” - as it continued to register lukewarm results on the international stage even as the 2024 Paris Olympic Games’ Africa qualifiers beckon next year.

It’s left to be known whether Kenya will stage improved performances and take more boxers to the Paris Summer Games with two qualifying events due next year, namely the Africa Championships and the African Games.

The drought continued at the Commonwealth Games when four Kenyan representatives were all bundled out in the preliminary round at the Birmingham Games held July 28 to August 9 in England.

Kenya was represented in 10 out of 12 categories at the International Boxing Association (IBA) Women’s Boxing Championships on May 8-20 in Istanbul, Turkey, but only one pugilist made it to the quarter-finals with the rest losing in the preliminary round.

The country also failed to collect any gold medal as the Hit Squad managed four medals - three silver and a bronze from a team of eight pugilists at the Africa Boxing Confederation Championships held from September 12 to 17 in Maputo, Mozambique.

However, the Hit Squad finished second with 17 medals - six gold, five silver and six bronze - at the Africa Zone III Boxing Championships held from April 3 to 11 in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo.

The National Police Service boxing team, fondly known as “Chafua Chafua,” retained the Boxing Federation of Kenya National League title after collecting 133 points, beating Kenya Defence Forces team to second place with 112 points as Nairobi and Kibra settled third and fourth with 46 and 29 points respectively.

But the season ended on a high when Kenya’s Sarah “Angel of War” Achieng stopped Chiedza “Queen Tiger” Homakoma of Zimbabwe in the eighth of the scheduled 10 round to defend her Commonwealth super lightweight title on December 16 at Charter Hall, Nairobi.

It's a season where Nick “Commander” Okoth’s chequered boxing career spanning two decades came to an end.

For 28 years, victory proved elusive for Kenya in boxing and what made it worse is that the country failed to secure any medal from the ring for the first time since the 2002 Games in Manchester, England.

Gold Coast medal

Okoth (featherweight), Shaffi Bakari (Bantamweight), Elizabeth Andiego (middleweight) and Christine Ongare (minimumweight) were all bundled out in the preliminary rounds.

Ongare won Kenya's only boxing medal (bronze) at the 2018 Gold Coast Games with Benson Gicharu also getting bronze at the 2014 Glasgow Games.

Okoth was 11 years old when Abdurahaman Ramadhani (light flyweight) and Omar Ahmed Kassongo (heavyweight) gave Kenya its last victories at the Games.

Africa failed to win any gold medal at the “Club Games” as Ghana and Mozambique emerged the best performers with two silvers and a bronze each.

At the world event, Andiego lost to Elif Guneri from Turkey in light heavyweight but the home boxer would settle for bronze after going down to Gabriele Stonkute from Lithuania in the semis.

The Lithuanian boxer went on the way to clinch gold, beating Olivia Toborek from Poland in the final. Everlyne Akinyi (welterweight) lost in the round of 16 after she had been given a bye in the preliminary round.

Alizabeth Akinyi (middleweight), Lorna Kusa (light middleweight), Teresia Wanjiru (light welterweight), Stacy Ayoma (lightweight), Beatrice Akoth (featherweight) and Amina Faki (bantamweight) failed to make it from the round of 32 alongside Anne Wanjiru (flyweight) and Ongare (minimumweight).

The country's hopes of winning a title at the Africa event went up in smoke when Okoth, Samuel Njau and Elizabeth Andiego lost their finals.

Hosts Mozambique topped the medal standings with seven medals — five gold and two bronze.

They are followed by Algeria, who dominated in the women's contests with 15 medals— four gold, five silver and six bronze with three of their gold medals coming from women's competition.

Zambia secured seven medals — four gold and three bronze for third place in the standings.

Kenya was represented by eight boxers in the championships that drew together 18 countries.

For the first time, the Africa Boxing Confederation (AFBC) rewarded medallists with cash.

The event was taking place for the first time since 2017.

Okoth, who was the defending champion, relinquished his title to Andrew Chilata from Zambia in a unanimous decision in the lightweight.

It’s after the continental show that Okoth officially announced his retirement from boxing having made two Olympic Games appearances, won a Commonwealth Games bronze medal in 2010 Delhi and two Africa titles in 2008 and 2017.

Making his maiden appearance at the continental event, Njau took home boxer Rugoberto Sigauque to full rounds before losing the featherweight contest.

Andiego handed Kenya its first ever silver medal in women's heavyweight at the continental event after losing to World heavyweight silver medallist Khadija El-Mardi from Morocco in the final.

Boniface Mogunde had claimed bronze in light middleweight.

The silver medallists pocketed Sh600,000 each with the bronze medallists getting Sh300,000.

Gold medallists went home Sh1.2 million richer.

Bakari (bantamweight) and Ongare's (minimumweight) journey ended at the quarter-finals while Amina Martha (bantamweight) and David Karanja (flyweight) exited in the first round.

Silenced home pugilist

At the Africa Zone III bonanza, Shaffi Bakari (featherweight), Samuel Njau (flyweight), Elizabeth Andiego (light heavyweight) and Everlyn Akinyi (welterweight) won gold medals in their respective finals.

Lorna Kusa (light middleweight) and Stacy Ayoma (lightweight) settled for silver medals.

Bakari, who failed to win a medal last year, beat home boxer Bungu Moloko in the featherweight final as Njau silenced another home pugilist Bilongo Massala in flyweight.

Andiego, who claimed bronze in middleweight last year, edged out Malewu Tekasala also from DRC to win women’s light heavyweight.

Akinyi stopped Kokolo Lembe also from DRC for the welterweight accolade.

Kusa went down to Essiane Clotilde from Cameroon while Ayoma, last year’s bronze medallist, failed to scale the final hurdle, losing to Jocelyne Tshamala from DRC. The "Hit Squad" show was marked had some improvement from last year’s event where they collected 13 medals; one gold, five silver and seven bronze.

Quite significant was the women’s performance where all the 11 representatives collected medals.

BFK president Anthony "Jamal" Otieno Ombok would be elected as the new Africa Zone III president in October, beating his counterpart from Congo Brazzaville, Nkodia Kynd Gaetan in a tie break.

Stephen Olang, the welterweight pugilist from Police, featherweight’s Kombo Mwinyi from Mbaraki, Kibera’s Amina Martha (bantamweight) and Kenya Defence Forces’ Veronica Mbithe (flyweight) were some of the most outstanding boxers during the league that featured five legs.

Olang finished the season unbeaten in his first season at the level, while Mwinyi made a return after missing the first leg to win the rest of the four legs.

Martha also won all her bouts while Mbithe claimed victory in four of her five outings.