Bouchra Hajij elected new CAVB president
What you need to know:
- Bouchra garnered 42 votes to unseat incumbent Dr Amr Elwani who got 12 in the elections held on Sunday via Zoom
- Kenya's Waithaka Kioni successfully defended his seat with an overwhelming victory of 38 votes to beat his Zone V competitor Joseph Will of South Sudan who got 10
- The Electoral Congress, held through virtual conference due to travel restrictions occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic, lasted a record 18 hours
Moroccan Hajij Bouchra is the new African Volleyball Confederation (CAVB) president.
Bouchra garnered 42 votes to unseat incumbent Dr Amr Elwani who got 12 votes in the elections held on Sunday via Zoom. Elwani had served as president since 2001.
Bouchra, a former Moroccan international, now has a four-year mandate to transform African volleyball both indoor and beach.
In what was a sweep for Team Bouchra, all six vice presidents, three members of FIVB Board of Administration and Gender Minority came from her camp.
The biggest upset was in Zone IV where Chad's General Idriss Dokony garnered 36 votes to floor Jean Claude Mopita of Congo Brazzaville who got 12 and secure one of the vice presidential seats.
In Zone I, Libya's Adnan Bakbak (31) also stunned Tunisia's Firas Elfaleh (17), another close confidante of the ousted Elwani.
Kenya's Waithaka Kioni successfully defended his seat with an overwhelming victory of 38 votes to beat his Zone V competitor Joseph Will of South Sudan who got 10.
Nigeria's Habu Gumel, Ivory Coast's Sanga Kone and Botswana's Daniel Molaodi were elected unopposed to FIVB Board of Administration after Cameroon's Julien Abouem a Boull pulled out of the race at the last minute.
Agnes Kakoma (41) of Zambia and Mpho Palime (35) of Lesotho, all from Zone VI won the Gender Minority positions ahead of Hadija Namanda (18).
Record 18 hours
The Electoral Congress, held through virtual conference due to travel restrictions occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic, lasted a record 18 hours.
It started on Sunday 11am EAT with the various Head of Commissions and Zonal presidents presenting their reports.
The actual voting process started at 6.30pm EAT and the first session for the presidential election lasted eight hours as delegates from national federations were taken through the online voting exercise by experts from FIVB led by Fabio Azevedo.
The second session during which elections for the posts of Vice Presidents, FIVB Board of Administration, Gender Minority and Zonal Presidents were held started on Monday 3am and lasted two hours as Team Bouchra swept all positions.
Election Results
President
Hajij Bouchra 42
Dr Amr Elwani 12
Vice Presidents
Zone I
Adnan Bakbak 31
Firas Elfaleh 17
Zone II
Rodrigues Antonio Carlos 26
Mamadou Ndoye 17
Mory Keita 5
Zone III
Casimir Sawadogo 30
Badr Issouf Zoudi 19
Zone IV
Idriss Dokony 36
Jean Claude Mopita 12
Zone V
Waithaka Kioni 38
Joseph Will 10
Zone VI
Fredreck Ndlovu 37
Sundrasagren Reddy 11
FIVB Board of Administration
Habu Gumel 43
Sanga Issouf Kone 43
Daniel Koboa Molaodi 43
Gender Minority
Agness Nakaonga Kakoma 41
Mpho Palime 35
Hadija Namanda 18
Zonal Presidents
Zone I: Mustapha Lemouchi
Zone II: Bai Dodou Jallow
Zone III: Paul Atchoe
Zone IV: Christian Matata Shwiti
Zone V: Fernand Ruterana
Zone VI: Khalid Cassam
Zone VII: Kayseeven Teeroovengadum