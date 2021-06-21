Botswana to part ways with ex-Harambee Stars coach

Former Harambee Stars coach Adel Amrouche (left) chats with Tusker coach Robert Matano during a friendly match between Tusker and Ulinzi Stars at Ruaraka grounds on July 31, 2019. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • They also failed to reach the group stage of 2022 World Cup qualifying, losing a two-leg tie to Malawi in their first matches under Amrouche.
  • Before moving to Botswana in 2019, Amrouche coached the national teams of Equatorial Guinea, Burundi, Kenya and Libya and clubs in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Algeria.

Johannesburg

