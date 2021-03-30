Boost for Kenya Pipeline players as they sign new, improved contracts

Kenya Pipeline players celebrate a point during their Kenya Volleyball Federation National league match against Kenya Prisons at Nyayo National Stadium on March 19, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The move, the team's coach Paul Gitau, says was geared towards tying down players who might be courted by their competitors.
  • Gitau, who took over the reins from former international Margaret Indakala last year, said the move was also to make the players comfortable.

Kenya Pipeline women's volleyball players have been given new, improved three-year renewable contracts.

