Bitok rings changes in Malkia Strikers squad for African tourney

Malkia Strikers head coach Paul Bitok has named his squad for the upcoming African Nations Championship in Kigali, Rwanda.

Bitok has retained majority of the players that featured at the Tokyo Olympic Games and added some young blood as part of his plans to oversee a smooth transition.

Kenya Pipeline setter Esther has replaced Jane Wacu who was ruled out due to injury.

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) outside hitter Veronica Adhiambo has also made the cut after impressing during the Kenya Volleyball Federation National League play-offs.

Middle blocker Yvonne Sinaida also gets the nod in a department that also has Lorine Chebet, Edith Wisa and Gladys Ekaru.

Kenya's top scorer at the Olympics, Sharon Chepchumba, will once again be relied on in attack.

Veteran libero Elizabeth Wanyama also returns to the team after missing out on the Olympics.

Mercy Moim will lead the team as captain in the 10-day tournament where the top two nations will represent Africa at next year's World Championships.

Squad

Setters

Joy Lusenaka, Esther Mutinda

Middle blockers

Edith Wisa, Lorine Chebet, Gladys Ekaru, Yvonne Sinaida

Outside hitters

Mercy Moim, Leonida Kasaya, Veronica Adhiambo, Pamela Masaisai

Opposite

Sharon Chepchumba, Emmaculate Chemtai

Liberos

Aggripina Kundu, Elizabeth Wanyama