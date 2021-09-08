Bitok rings changes in Malkia Strikers squad for African tourney

Malkia Strikers

Malkia Strikers players celebrate a point during their Tokyo Olympic Games Pool 'A' match against Brazil at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan on August 2, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool | FIVB

What you need to know:

  • Bitok has retained majority of the players that featured at the Tokyo Olympic Games and added some young blood as part of his plans to oversee a smooth transition
  • Kenya Pipeline setter Esther has replaced Jane Wacu who was ruled out due to injury
  • DCI outside hitter Veronica Adhiambo has also made the cut after impressing during the Kenya Volleyball Federation National League play-offs

Malkia Strikers head coach Paul Bitok has named his squad for the upcoming African Nations Championship in Kigali, Rwanda. 

