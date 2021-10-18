Bitok hails talent at display in inaugural Heroes tournament

Lugulu Girls and Kessegon play in the semi-final of the Heroes Community volleyball tournament

Lugulu Girls and Kessegon play in the semi-final of the Heroes Community volleyball tournament secondary schools category at Koitaleel University College grounds in Nandi County on October 17, 2020. 

Photo credit: Pool

Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Bitok said that the tournament, which was making in-roads in Nandi County, is aimed at promoting talents in the region
  • He added that majority of volleyball players come from the counties of Uasin Gishu and Nandi but lack a good tournament to express their talents back home
  • Western Queens and Kenya Defence Forces emerged winners in the senior clubs category

National women's volleyball team coach Paul Bitok is optimistic that Heroes Community tournament will be a rich scouting ground for senior clubs after a successful inaugural edition at Koitaleel University College grounds at the weekend. 

