Biles takes Olympic bronze after mental health battle

Simone Biles

USA's Simone Biles competes in the artistic gymnastics women's balance beam final of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo on August 3, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Jeff Pachoud | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

She looked pensive on her comeback as she waited for her turn to climb up onto the 10cm wide beam for one of the most intensely scrutinised 90-second routines of her or anyone else's life.

Among the audience for the 19-time world champion's heart-warming return to the field of battle at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre was Olympic chief Thomas Bach and two canine cardboard cutouts of her beloved French bulldogs -- Lilo and Rambo.

Tokyo

