Bianchi sets new record at Coast swimming event

Maria Bianchi of Blue Ocean Swim Club Saturday set a new Coast record for 14-15 year-old girls 100 meters Individual Medley (IM) event during the Coast Amateur Swimming Association (CASA) Invitational Short Course and Relays Championships.

In the first day of the championship at Bandari College in Mombasa, the 15-year-old Maria set a new record time of one minute, 11.30 seconds to break Emily Muteti's previous record of 1:11.53, set on April 19, 2013.

"I’m working hard so that I can be considered for the national team selection in the forthcoming international championships. Every swimmer is determined to represent his or her country and I’m no different in trying to be in the national team,” said Bianchi.

She was followed by 14-year-old Emma Wambui of Bandari Swim Club who clocked 1:19.34 while Aga Khan Academy’s Melissa Van Niekerk, 15, finished third after clocking 1:26.68.

Mombasa Aquatics Club swimmers swept the podium in the boys 8-9 years 100m IM category where Harith Moses won in 1:39.71 followed by teammates Abdulkadir A Abdulkadir and Jedidah Kahindo who returned 1:41.60 and 1:51.65 respectively.

Eleven-year-old Nael Thuranira of Bandari Swim Club emerged the winner of boys 10-11 years 100m IM in 1:23.60 while team mate Saleh Bayusuf, 9, finished third in 1:33.54. Second place went to Jeremy Mwamisi, 10, of Nyali Primary who clocked 1:31.80.

The championship, which is organised by CASA continues Sunday with more records expected to fall.

Selected results

Boys 12-13yrs 100m IM:

1. Ameir Muravej, Bandari SC (1:11.48); 2. Jeremy Kombe, Otters SC (1:18.84); 3. Igbaal Bayusuf, Bandari (1:19.79).

Boys 14-15yrs 100m IM:

1. Adam Otieno, Otters SC (1:17.01); 2. Gift Beriny, Mombasa Parents (1:17.32); 3. Adnan Abdulaziz, Mombasa parents (1:23.58).

Boys 16yrs and over:

1. Puklsen Settumba Jordan, Aga Khan Academy (1:03.74); 2. Paul Kioko, Bandari SC (1:09.87); 3. Jomo Muigai, Otters SC (1:11.02).

Girls- 8-9yrs 100m IM:

1. Ariella Zuri, Aga Khan Academy (1:49.58); 2. Tracy Serem, Braeburn Mombasa (1:50.30); 3. Amara Doshi, bandari SC (1:50.33).

Girls 10-11yrs 100m IM:

1. Elliana maina, Mombasa Aquatic (1:35.76); 2. Tracy Serem, Aga Khan Academy (1:36.44); 3. Naqiya Hassanali, Mombasa Aquatic (1:38.39).

Girls 12-13yrs 100m IM: