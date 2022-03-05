Bianchi sets new record at Coast swimming event

Maria Bianchi

Maria Bianchi (third left) in a happy mood after winning the girls 14-15 years 100m individual medley event during the Coast Amateur Swimming Association (CASA) Invitational Short Course and Relays Championship at Bandari College in Mombasa on March 5, 2022.

Photo credit: Abdulrahman Sheriff | Nation Media Group

By  Abdulrahman Sheriff

  • In the first day of the championship at Bandari College in Mombasa, the 15-year-old Maria set a new record time of one minute, 11.30 seconds to break Emily Muteti's previous record of 1:11.53, set on April 19, 2013
  • Mombasa Aquatics Club swimmers swept the podium in the boys 8-9 years 100m IM category where Harith Moses won in 1:39.71 followed by teammates Abdulkadir A Abdulkadir and Jedidah Kahindo
  • Eleven-year-old Nael Thuranira of Bandari Swim Club emerged the winner of boys 10-11 years 100m IM in 1:23.60

Maria Bianchi of Blue Ocean Swim Club Saturday set a new Coast record for 14-15 year-old girls 100 meters Individual Medley (IM) event during the Coast Amateur Swimming Association (CASA) Invitational Short Course and Relays Championships.

