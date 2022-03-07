Bianchi, Muravej shine at Coast swim meet

Maria Bianchi of Blue Ocean Swim Club and Bandari SC’s Ameir Muravej emerged star swimmers during the Coast Amateur Swimming Championship (CASA) Invitational Short Course and Relays Championship, which ended at Bandari College in Mombasa on Sunday.

The pair set two new CASA records each during the three-day championship.

Maria set a new Coastal record for 14-15 year old girls 100m individual medley (IM) when she clocked one minute 11.30 seconds, breaking the previous time set by Emily Muteti of 1:11.53 on April 19, 2013.

The 15-year-old established her second record in the 100m backstroke when she returned 1:09.71 to shatter the old time of 1:11.35 set by Gikena Mwige on December 11, 2019.

Muravej set s new record in the 12-13-year-old boys' 200m breastroke event with a time of 2:52.89. The old record of 2: 56.24, which was held by Tory Pragassa, was set on July 31, 2010.

Muravej added another new record in the 100m breaststroke when he swam in 1:15.28 and broke his own previous time of 1:16.42.