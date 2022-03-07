Bianchi, Muravej shine at Coast swim meet

Maria Bianchi

Maria Bianchi.

Photo credit: Abdulrahman Sheriff | Nation Media Group

By  Abdulrahman Sheriff

Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Muravej added another new record in the 100m breaststroke when he swam in 1:15.28 and broke his own previous time of 1:16.42.
  • "I’m working hard to do well so that I can attract national team selectors for international events. Every swimmer is determined to represent his country and I’m no different as I’ll be working overtime to secure places to the national championships," said Maria.

Maria Bianchi of Blue Ocean Swim Club and Bandari SC’s Ameir Muravej emerged star swimmers during the Coast Amateur Swimming Championship (CASA) Invitational Short Course and Relays Championship, which ended at Bandari College in Mombasa on Sunday.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.