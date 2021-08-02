Belarus athlete under protection in Japan after forced flight claim

Kristina Timanovskaya

Two members of security are pictured in the departures hall at Haneda Airport in Tokyo on August 2, 2021, after Belarusian Olympic athlete Kristina Timanovskaya claimed her team was forcing her to return home, spent the night under protection at an airport hotel and may be seeking asylum.
 

Photo credit: Behrouz Mehri | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • A number of Belarusian athletes have supported Lukashenko's critics and demanded an end to the crackdown. 
  • The turmoil has also led to Belarus being stripped of the hosting rights for this year's ice hockey world championship.

Tokyo

