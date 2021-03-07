Beatrice Ayikoru, Uganda’s World Athletics Council Member, roots for women in sport

Last December, Beatrice Ayikoru expressed her concern that only six of 51 presidents or secretaries-general of Uganda’s sports federations affiliated to the country’s National Sports Council were women.

Ayikoru, who was recently elected Uganda’s Olympic Committee secretary-general, said despite a roadmap on women’s empowerment launched in the 1990s, the road to gender parity in Uganda has become rocky and uneven.

Elected to the powerful World Athletics Council at its 2019 Doha Congress, Ayikoru, 50, plans to champion a series of workshops to give young women and girls the confidence to take up leadership positions and also engage as technical officials and coaches in Africa.

In an exclusive International Women’s Day interview with Nation Sport, Ayikoru says she, like other women, has had to work “200 percent” to get to the same wavelength as her male counterparts.

She says, through the World Athletics Gender Leadership Taskforce – headed by the federation’s Vice-President Ximena Restrepo of Colombia - together with the Confederation of African Athletics, programmes will be formulated to help nurture the talents of female athletes, administrators and technical officials.

“We have many challenges with the girls. Their drop-out rate is very high because of many factors, including the fact that many of them look at sports as a means of survival and forget about education.

“We need to make sure that these girls don’t drop out of school because they want to make money out of running. They must build a dual career because once the girl is in school, she can last longer than when she’s out of school.

Frome left: Renaud Lavillenie Mike Sands and Beatrice Ayikoru at a past function. Photo credit: Pool

“We also need to look at traditional settings because when the girl is 15 and goes out for an international competition, when she comes back home there’s a man waiting to marry her off and the parents allow this to happen.”

Ayikoru says such issues lead to female athletes ending their sports careers earlier than usual.

“There are girls who ran with athletes like Eliud Kipchoge… where are they now? Many are grandmothers and Eliud is still running!

“We must address these issue together with governments to see how these girls can be helped.

“We are planning to hold some seminars as part of the celebrations around the World Under-20 Championships in Nairobi,” she explained.

But Ayikoru is happy that, generally speaking, the performance of women athletes in Uganda, and Africa as a whole, has improved a lot in recent times, both in competition and officiating.

“We are able to see more women as coaches across the country and also improved participation in terms of the quality of athletes at world events.

“We have seen Ugandan athletes getting onto the podium while in countries like Ethiopia and Kenya, the women actually bring more medals and men.

“We are also seeing more women get into leadership in national federations. All this is as a result of women inspiring more women to come up.

“The reforms at World Athletics are supposed to cascade down to the national federations so that we have a 50-50 representation. But each federation has its own way of achieving this target.”

Ayikoru is concerned that there are very few women officiating as technical officials in competitions, a situation she wants changed.

“When you go to stadiums, you don’t see the women! They are either in the call room checking the bibs of athletes… they are not in the frontline.

“We would like to see these women in the frontline and for us to achieve this, we need a quota system, having the same number of women as men.

“But this has to be gradual because to be a technical official, it is the competence and the experience, and we are focusing on encouraging member federations to organise technical courses for women and out of these pool, get those who would be eligible for Level Two and Level Three, and that will only be when the numbers are there.”

Ayikoru’s rise to the top in a male dominated field of sport hasn’t been easy. She says she has been driven by passion and the thirst for knowledge.

“First of all you must have a passion for sport. Then you will go further and gain knowledge and skills,” she says.

“One of the things that has helped me is I’ve tried my best to learn about athletics, have the knowledge and skills, and that makes it's a bit easy.

“We women are always let down by the domestic gender roles that we play in society.

“You need to know how you can multi-task, manage your family and sport and that’s the only way you can succeed.

“Women sometimes have to do 200 percent while a man can pass with 10 percent… As a woman, you have to prove to people that you can deliver.

“I had to work towards doing my best at whatever assignment I was given.

She believes that if federations have strong women, they will make positive steps “because women are more resilient than men in the face of challenges.”

As the world celebrates the International Women’s Day Monday (March 8), Ayikoru says the day means a lot.

“It’s a day dedicated to celebrate the achievement by women’ including those in sports in promoting gender equality and empowerment of women.”

Uganda first celebrated the International Women’s Day in 1995 and a big change has since been witnessed.

“There’s a big change in leadership in sports.

“For women to participate as athletes, coaches or officials, they must see something that can attract them and inspire them.

“I see great improvement, especially in Africa where the women are almost at the same level as the men,” she says.