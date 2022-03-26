Kenya beach volleyball teams register mixed results in Commonwealth qualifiers

Kenya men’s and women’s beach volleyball teams recorded mixed results as the 2022 Commonwealth Games qualifiers got underway at the Laboma Beach Resort in Accra, Ghana on Saturday.

The men’s pair of Ibrahim Odouri and James Mwaniki surrendered a one set lead to fall 1-2 (21-14, 14-21, 15-11) at the hands of Gambia, who are ranked first in Africa.

The pair recovered and defeated Zambia 2-0 (21-13, 21-09) in their second match of the day.

Kenya men’s team will Sunday afternoon wrap up their Pool ‘B’ matches with a tie against South Africa.

In the women’s category, the pair of Naomi Too and Veronica Adhiambo - who started ahead of Brackcides Agala and Gaudencia Makokha - rallied from behind to beat Rwandese pair of Munezero Valentine and Benitha Mukandayisenga 2-1(17-21,21-18,15-13).

Too and Adhiambo extended the good run as they blanked South Africa

2-0 (21-16, 21-19) in their second match.

Kenya have a date with Mauritius on Sunday in their final Pool ‘B’ match.

Kenya men’s team manager Sammy Mulinge said they have trust in the two pairs the technical bench settled on to represent the country.

Olympians Makokha and Agala and the men's pair of Donald Mchete and Nichols Lagat are also in Ghana but they will not be fielded.

“All the pairs are in good shape and they have tough opponents. I can’t comment much on the preliminaries matches but let’s see how the upcoming fixtures in the quarter-final will pan out,” said Mulinge.