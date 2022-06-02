Beach volleyball team has three days to train for World Championships

Olympians Brackcides Agala and Gaudencia Makokha have only three days to train together before travelling to Rome, Italy next Tuesday for the 2022 World Beach Volleyball Championships.

Kenya was among the four teams picked by Confederation of African Volleyball (CAVB) to represent Africa in the event that serves off on June 10-19.

Others are Morocco, Egypt and Mozambique.

CAVB considered the latest FIVB rankings in making the decision since they could not organise a qualification tournament due to limited time.

Agala and Makokha are ranked 130 in the world while Mozambique are paced 150, Morocco occupy 173 position with Egypt coming a distant 206.

Kenya coach Patrick Owino said they have limited time to train thus the three days will be for gelling.

“Luckily Makokha and Agala were part of the squad that participated in the Commonwealth Games qualifiers in Ghana last March. Again Makokha has been doing individual training in Mombasa while Agala is fresh from participating in the just concluded African Clubs Championship in Tunisia with Kenya Prisons. Therefore, it will just be a matter of tightening the loose ends,” said Owino.

The duo is likely to start training at Strathmore University grounds in Nairobi on Saturday.

Kenya are drawn in Pool “L” alongside Italians Claudia Scampoli and Margherita Blanchin, Karla Berger and Julia Sude of Germany and Kinga Wajtasik and Koclolek Katarzyna of Poland.

Owino is optimistic of a good outing.

“Agala and Makokha are experienced players. Besides competing, they will gather points which might be used to qualify for future FIVB events,” offered Owino.

This will be the second time Kenya will be participating at the World Championships since 2017 when the pair of Naomi Too and Makokha represented the country in Vienna, Austria.

Ana Sinaportar and Venessa Muianga of Mozambique are in Pool “K” alongside Atenas Gutierenez and Olga Quintero of Mexico, Sandra Ittlinher and Sarah Schneider of Germany and Nina Bruner and Tanja Huberli of Switzerland who are ranked third in the world.

Sarah Ravan and Melissa Humana, who are ranked fourth from Canada, lead Pool “J” where they'll face Chantal Laboureu and Anika Schulz of Germany, Placetter Lezan and Alexia Richard of Italy and Seven and Johnson of Australia.

Emily Day and Emily Stockman of the United States of America headline Pool “G” alongside Talita Antunes and Rebecca Cavalcanti of Brazil, Tar Lahti and Riikka Atttiatron of Finland and Rosario Reyes and Rayano of the Dominican Republican.

Cannon Terese and Sarah Sponcil of USA are in Pool “H” together with Farida Elaskalany and Doaa Elghobashy of Egypt and Clancy Taliqua and Mariafe Artache of Australia.

Toriana Lima and Almeida of Brazil are in Pool "I" alongside Svenja Muller and Cinja Tillmann of Germany, Reka Orsitoth and Viktoria Orsitoth of Italy.