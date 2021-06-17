'New' beach volleyball pair plot upset at Olympics qualifiers

KPA opposite Enock Mogeni during a training session at Makande Hall, Mombasa on April 3, 2021.

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) opposite Enock Mogeni during a training session at Makande Hall, Mombasa on April 3, 2021 ahead of African Clubs Championship slated for April 16-28 in Tunis, Tunisia.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Melly, who normally plays alongside his General Service Unit (GSU) teammate Cornelius Kiplagat, was handed debutant Mogeni as his partner when coach Patrick Owino named his final squad for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics qualifiers on Tuesday
  • While admitting their partnership is yet to be tested in a competitive game, Melly has welcomed the change with an eye on the sole slot reserved for Africa at the Olympics
  • Kenya qualified for the second round after finishing second behind Tanzania during the zonal qualifiers held in Uganda last year


National men's beach volleyball player Brian Melly believes his new partner Enock Mogeni compliments him. 

