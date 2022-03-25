Kenya beach volleyball teams in contrasting paths at Commonwealth qualifiers

Kenya women’s beach volleyball team have landed in a relatively easy pool at the 2022 Commonwealth Games qualifiers set for Saturday at Laboma Beach Resort in Accra, Ghana.

Kenya, who are ranked third in Africa, were drawn in Pool ‘B’ alongside Rwanda, South Africa and Mauritius during the drawing of lots conducted on Friday afternoon.

Pool ‘A’ has hosts Ghana, Nigeria, Gambia and Seychelles.

Their male counterparts have landed in a tricky Pool ‘B’ that has Gambia who are ranked first in Africa, Zambia and South Africa.

Kenya women’s coach Salome Wanjala said they will be looking to top the pool.

“They are familiar opponents and that gives us the will to perform even better. We will take one match at a time with eyes on the sole ticket to Birmingham later this year,” said Wanjala, a former national team setter.

“We have played most of the teams here including Rwanda who represented Africa in 2018 Gold Coast Games.We have met Nigeria in many occasions in both genders save for Seychelles. Generally, the teams here know each other pretty well and it’s going to be an interesting event,” added Kenya men’s team manager Sammy Mulinge.

Ghana, Rwanda, Seychelles and Nigeria are in Pool ‘A’ in the men’s category.

At the completion of the pool matches, all the teams will then proceed to the quarter-finals then the semi-finals and final.

This is to give chance to all the teams to amass points that will be crucial in FIVB rankings.

The Kenya women’s team that is away in Ghana for the qualifiers comprises Brackcides Agala, Gaudencia Makokha, Naomi Too and Veronica Adhiambo.

Ibrahim Oduori, James Mwaniki, Nicholas Lagat and Donald Mchete form the men's team.