Beach volleyball: Agala, Makokha jet back with lessons aplenty

There is no time to rest for Kenya women's beach volleyball pair of Brackcides Agala and Gaudencia Makokha.

Agala and Makokha, who returned to the country on Thursday from Rome, Italy after they were bundled out of the ongoing World Championship at the first hurdle, are set to link up with the duo of Phoscah Kasisi and Naomi Too at the weekend ahead of the Commonwealth Games.

Kasisi and Too are currently in residential training at Pride Inn Flamingo Beach Resort in Mombasa County under the guidance of coach Salome Wanjala.

The Commonwealth Games are scheduled for July 28 to August 8 in Birmingham, United Kingdom. Coach Patrick Owino said the arrival of Agala and Makokha was timely.

"Despite the early exit from the event, I believe the players picked massive experience and exposure that will come in handy in training. Definitely Kasisi and Too will learn something new from these two. I want to wish them and the entire team well as they prepare for the Games," said Owino.

Owino tipped the team to do well at the Games saying Kenya has landed in a kind pool.

"Kenya has a chance to proceed to the next stage if we do our homework well. Luckily the team has had enough training sessions unlike when preparing for the World Championships," said Owino.

Kenya posted identical 2-0 losses in all their Pool 'L' matches against Poland, Germany and Italy.

At the Commonwealth Games Kenya are drawn in Pool 'A' alongside champions Canada, New Zealand and their Africa compatriots Ghana.

Pool 'B' has Cyprus, Australia, Trinidad and Tobago and Sri Lanka while England headline Pool 'C' together with Scotland, Vanuatu and Solomon Islands.

At the same time, Owino has urged Kenya Volleyball Federation to field teams in the 2022 Beach Volleyball Senior Nations Cup set for July 25 to August 2 in Marrakech, Morocco.