Beach coach says Kenya going to shock world in Birmingham

Kenya women's beach volleyball team coach Salome Wanjala is leaving nothing to chance ahead of this month's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

The games are set for July 28 to August 8, 2022.

The pair of Brackcides Agala and Gaudencia Makokha as well as Phoscah Kasisi and Naomi Too have been training for a month now at Pride Inn Flamingo Beach Resort, in Mombasa.

Speaking on phone from Mombasa on Thursday, Wanjala said they have been watching their opponents videos on YouTube.

"The weather has been unpredictable these last few days but on a good day we have been holding two training sessions. Luckily, we have been able to watch New Zealand and Ghana and we know a thing or two on their mode of play," said Wanjala, who doubles up as the Nairobi Prisons women's coach.

"We have not been able to access Canada's videos in action but I know it's just a matter of time. We have had ample time training here and I hope our efforts will pay off," she added.

Kenya are drawn in a tricky Pool 'A' alongside defending champions Canada, New Zealand and their African compatriots Ghana.

Wanjala tipped Kenya to go past group stage if they put their act together.

"The teams have been placed in three pools and therefore the top two teams in the group alongside the best loser will proceed to the next stage and I know we are capable of upsetting the form book," offered Wanjala.

Kenya begin their campaign against New Zealand on July 30, battle Canada on August 1 before they complete their pool matches against Ghana a day later.

Pool 'B' has Cyprus, Australia, Trinidad and Tobago and Sri Lanka while England headline Pool 'C' that has with Scotland, Vanuatu and Solomon Islands.

Wanjala said only one pair will travel to Birmingham and therefore competition is tight.