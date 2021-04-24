Battered GSU, KPA seek solace in classification matches in Tunis

After failing to qualify for the semifinals of the men's African Clubs Championships, General Service Unit (GSU) and Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) line up against Port Douala (Cameroon) and Nemostar (Uganda) in the classification 5-8 matches in Tunis, Tunisia on Sunday.

GSU, who lost to four-time champions Esperance 3-0 (25-12, 25-22, 25-9) on Friday, face off with the Cameroonians at 12pm at the Zouaoui Arena.

While KPA, who defied odds to reach the last eight in their maiden appearance, parade against their neighbours at 2pm at the same venue after going down to five-time champions Zamalek3-1(25-13 ,22-25, 25-16, 25-13) in another quarterfinals.

Nemostar succumbed to Libya's Al Swehly 3-0 (25-19, 25-14, 25-19) as Douala fell to Kelibia 3-0 (25-23, 25-21, 25-18) in other quarterfinals matches.

GSU coach Gideon Tarus bemoaned team's failure to reach the last four yet again.

"We had hoped for a better outing this time round but I guess the wait to qualify for the semifinals continues. The tie against Port Douala will be tough but we hope to give our best and hopefully the result will favour us," said Tarus.

KPA coach Sammy Mulinge was gracious ahead of the tie saying it will be an interesting match considering the recent sudden rise of the sport in Uganda.

"The fact that they reached the quarterfinals stage is a proof that they are not push overs. We are looking forward to the match and I hope we will emerge winners," said Mulinge, who doubles up as the women's national team beach volleyball coach.