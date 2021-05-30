Zamalek wins inaugural Basketball Africa League

Zamalek players celebrate with the cup after winning the inaugural season of the Basketball Africa League (BAL) in Kigali after defeating Tunisia’s US Monastir 76-63 in the final at Kigali Arena on May 30, 2021.

Photo credit: Cyril Ndegeya | Nation Media Group

By Athan Tashobya

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Petro de Luanda finished third after defeating Rwanda’s Patriots BBC 97-68 in the third place playoff also played on Sunday at the same venue.
  • Zamalek’s Walter Wallace Hodge was voted Most Valuable Player of the competition.

Egyptian basketball giants Zamalek have won the inaugural season of the Basketball Africa League (BAL) after defeating Tunisia’s US Monastir 76-63 in the final at the Kigali Arena, Rwanda Sunday.

