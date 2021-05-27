Classy Zamalek book Petro de Luanda in BAL semis

Petro de Luanda shooting guard Gerson Goncalves dribbles against AS Sale of Morocco

Petro de Luanda shooting guard Gerson Goncalves (right) dribbles the ball during their Basketball Africa League (BAL) quarter-final match against AS Sale of Morocco at Kigali Arena, Kigali on May 26, 2021.

Photo credit: Cyril Ndegeya | Nation Media Group 

By  Athan Tashobya

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Egyptian champions Zamalek convincingly dismissed Forces Armées et Police Basketball (FAP) of Cameroon 82-53 in the quarter-finals
  • Zamalek's head coach Agustin J. Bosch admitted that his players had some nerves coming into the game which affected their start
  • In the late Wednesday tip-off, Angola’s Petro de Luanda completed a double over Morocco’s AS Sale by winning 79-72, in arguably the most competitive BAL game thus far

Egyptian champions Zamalek and Angola’s Petro de Luanda will face off in the semi-finals of the Basketball Africa League (BAL) here in Kigali, Rwanda.  

