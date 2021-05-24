Zamalek advance to BAL playoffs, Petro de Luanda dominate AS Sale 

  • Richards' teammate, Olimpio Cipriano recorded 17 points for Petro, while MVP contender Terrell De Von Stoglin registered 25 points for AS sale. 
  • On Monday, Zamalek (Egypt) will play GS Petroliers (Algeria) in a recently postponed BAL game due to health protocols at 8.30pm EAT.

Mohab Yasser Abdallatif, the soon to be graduate of the NBA Academy in Dakar, helped his Zamalek team outclass Senegal’s AS Douanes 86-62 at Kigali Arena on Sunday in the ongoing Basketball African League (BAL). 

