Several trainers have stretched their wings abroad, buying several young thoroughbreds for the new season in October.

However, King of the Breeder's, Bruce Nightingale from Kenana Farm, has ensured that local buyers will still have plenty to purchase come August 7, 2021. Starting promptly at noon, in the Ngong racecourse Paddock, auctioneering will be narrated by Tom Fraser, while plenty of refreshments can keep bidders comfortable.

It is important to note that buying of Yearlings is indeed a lifetime commitment, not to be taken lightly. Provisions must be made for a decent tenure, after their careers are over.

Apparently, there is only one stallion doing the honors. Good old Westonian has had the privilege of marrying many different brides: Wahini, Who's Counting, Rami, Motion Picture, Pirate's Cou, Sonara, Serene Geisha, Military Song, Tammy, Twilight Hour, Spirtle, Sally Ann, Lado, Camelay, Dimatina, and, Bedale.