World's greatest jockey Lester Piggott succumbs to a rare defeat

It is fair to state that the world's greatest ever jockey, Sir Lester Piggott, who succumbed to a rare defeat on Sunday, must be remembered as an inspirer.

He lived and oxygenated horse racing, until his very final minutes in Switzerland, where he has been residing since retirement - with long-standing partner, Barbara Fitzgerald.

A legacy as the most skilful and talented horsemen of any generation, had long been assured after a more than remarkable vocation.

It yielded 4,493 domestic winners, 11 titles, a record 30 British Classics, and more than 850 elsewhere, during a sojourn stretching over four decades.

With major successes in France, Ireland, the US, Hong Kong, Singapore, and little old Ngong, wherever he travelled, adoration was a must.

In this photograph taken on November 4, 1990, British jockey Lester Piggott rides 'Phountzi' in the collecting ring ahead of the Prix Perth race at Saint Cloud race track in Paris. Lester Piggott who died on May 29, 2022, aged 86. Photo credit: Gilles Leimorfer | AFP

Tracy Piggott, his daughter, spent more than three decades as a broadcaster with RTÉ Racing. She married Leigh last September and Sir Lester gave her away. He is to have a private funeral, followed much later, by a thanksgiving service in England.

Sir Lester married Sue Armstrong and they were forever friends, but soon fell in love with Barbara.

She was there as he quietly slipped away, stating that it was so typical of him to be quiet. This is why horses responded automatically with this calmness.

A mind sharper than any razor-blade, Sir Lester was always advising son-in-law, William Haggas, and other daughter, Maureen, on their string of luminous horses.

He received a lovely award on Champions Day at Ascot and they were able to be there to share in his honour. Obviously, messages have been pouring in like avalanches since the news was revealed.

Sir Lester had such a spell-binding sense of humour. One laughed and clung on to his every word when relating past narratives. Undoubtedly, affinity with horses had to be seen for belief. His timing, gap finding, reading of a race, form culture, ability to understand each rival, was second to none.

Tracy unveiled a statue at the Curragh on Irish 2,000 Guineas day this month. The Irish folk loved him beyond any distant horizon.

Born in Wantage, Oxfordshire, Lester came from horseracing reaching far backwards of six generations, including such famous names as John Day, Tom Cannon and Fred Rickaby.

His grandfather, Ernie Piggott, was a champion steeplechaser who won the Grand National three times, while father, Keith, was one of the finest National Hunt jockeys of the pre-second world war era, cropping the Champion Hurdle in 1939 on African’s Sister.

He was later to train a Grand National winner, Ayala, in 1963. Lester’s mother, Iris, came from the Rickaby racing dynasty.

The youngster was always determined to ride on the flat, even with a height of 5ft 7in. Fred Archer, motivated Lester, but sadly killed himself at only 29, because of starving so much to keep weight at a minimum.

Lester first sat on a racehorse at a tender seven. On his 12th birthday, he became apprenticed to his father in Berkshire.

Schooling continued two or three days a week. First ride came on a horse called The Chase at Salisbury, 7 April 1948. Four months later, he rode his first winner on the same horse at Haydock, carrying 42 kgs.

Currently, 16 is the permitted age to appear in public. Joining Sir Noel Murless, among the greatest trainers ever, Lester replaced Sir Gordon Richards upon retirement.