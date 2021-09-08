World Cup qualifiers up next for Kenya Morans

National men’s basketball team, Kenya Morans, which returned home on Monday from Fiba AfroBasket Championships in Kigali, will face a tougher challenge when it competes in the qualifiers for the 2023 Fiba World Cup .

The team, which finished ninth in Africa’s premier national basketball team tournament held from August 24- September 5 in Kigali, will come up against Senegal, Egypt and the Democratic Republic of Congo in Group ‘D’ of the 2023 World Cup qualifiers which will be held from November.

Senegal are ranked third in Africa, Egypt are placed 11th, while Democratic Republic of Congo are 13th.

Team Manager Mercine Milimu has said the players showed sacrifice and dedication in Fiba AfroBasket Championships, saying the future is bright for the team.

"We hope to get even better at the 2023 Fiba World Cup qualifiers. Kenya is targeting three wins in the qualifiers to qualify for 2023 Fiba World Cup. We have what it takes to qualify for the tournament," she said.

Milimu said that the support accorded to the team by the government through the Ministry of Sports has yielded positive results.

At the same time, Kenya Morans coach, Liz Mills, has said the team has cemented its position among the top teams in the continent, adding that the team deserved to be at the Fiba AfroBasket Championships.

"We earned the right to be at the AfroBasket Championships and now people respect us and how we play. A number of teams heading to the World Cup qualifiers are glad they are not facing Kenya because we are a tough team to beat. We are great defensively. We just have to work on a few things and we are ready to go," said Mills.

Mills was recognised for being the first woman coach at the tournament, while Tunisian player Radhouane Slimane was recognised for competing in five editions of the championship. Cote d’Ivoire’s Stephane Konate was the oldest player at the championship.

Kenya returned to the continental competition after 28 years and fell short of qualifying for the quarter-finals after registering three losses and one win.

African teams will compete in the 2023 Fiba World Cup qualifiers for five slots reserved for the continent at the global showpiece that will be held in Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia from August 25 to September 10, 2023.

Meanwhile, Kenya Basketball Federation Secretary General Ambrose Kisoi has said Kenya needs to host regional and international championships for the local game to grow.