World Cup qualifiers up next for Kenya Morans

Liz Mills

Kenya national men's basketball coach Liz Mills (centre)  poses with Golden Ball she was warded for being the first woman to coach a team at the Fiba AfroBasket on September 5, 2021 at the Kigali Arena.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  JOSEPH KANYI

What you need to know:

  • African teams will compete in the 2023 Fiba World Cup qualifiers for five slots reserved for the continent at the global showpiece that will be held in Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia from August 25 to September 10, 2023.
  • Meanwhile, Kenya Basketball Federation Secretary General Ambrose Kisoi has said Kenya needs to host regional and international championships for the local game to grow.
  • "Hosting international tournaments will give stakeholders a chance to understand how to prepare for high profile events," said Kisoi.

National men’s basketball team, Kenya  Morans, which returned home on Monday from Fiba AfroBasket Championships in Kigali, will face a tougher challenge when it competes in the qualifiers for the 2023 Fiba World Cup .

