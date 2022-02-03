Wizards surprise Sixers, Nets slide continues

Kyle Kuzma #33 of the Washington Wizards shoots

Kyle Kuzma #33 of the Washington Wizards shoots over Tobias Harris #12 of the Philadelphia 76ers during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center on February 02, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Photo credit: Tim Nwachukwu | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Dinwiddie drove for a layup with 1:33 remaining to break a 98-98 tie, putting the Wizards ahead for good in a game that featured 17 lead changes -- though just two in the fourth quarter
  • Lu Dort scored 14 of his 30 points in overtime to power the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 120-114 overtime victory over the Mavericks in Dallas
  • The reeling Brooklyn Nets suffered their sixth straight defeat, falling 112-101 to the Kings in Sacramento


Los Angeles, United States 

