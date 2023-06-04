Why is Frankie Dettori retiring from horse racing?

There will be a huge void when Frankie Dettori retires at the end of the season. He is riding better than ever and took Soul Sister home 11-4 to win the Betfred Epsom Oaks in 2:36:4/10.

It completed the elite circle for Frankie Dettori, who won his first British Classic in the same race with Balanchine in 1994. There have been a further 21 Classics in Britain, but when one of the most enduring careers in the saddle since Sir Lester Piggott, it felt like success in his final Oaks raid was the only result that would satisfy a crowd full of fanatics.

After a slow start, the 52-year-old did not want to disappoint his people. From off the pace, he moved to the outside around Tattenham Corner and, as the ground began to level out, urged Soul Sister on with a sustained run that took her past the eager beavers and into Classic immortality.

Just popping Savethelastdance (Ryan Moore 11-10) by just over a length rounded off a fantastic afternoon at the Downs for Frankie, who had already whetted the appetite with a blistering finish on Emily Upjohn in the Coronation Cup.

This was the fourth bump in the race for John Gosden and son Thady. Caernarfon (Connor Beasley 401-), Maman Joon (Kevin Stott 50-1) and, Bright Diamond (Chris Lee 50-1), built up places. Running Lion was withdrawn. Eternal Hope never got going and Red Riding Hood was too unremarkable for comment.