Westwind lands Kenya Derby by his own design

Westwind broke from the starting stalls on Sunday at Ngong, staunchly believing in social distancing - he created a gap of about 15 lengths from Chadwick and Strider.

Cool as the other side of a pillow, Satyan ran a decent race, but could not cope with this torrential pace. Approaching the straight, Strider made his move, hoofed it to the wire, totally unaware that Paul Kiarie had collected some urgent energy from Westwind.

Races lovers during the 100th Kenya Derby race at Ngong on April 10, 2022. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

The 100th Kenya Derby was hearty-pounding material for owners, Anna Bhaloo and Mim Haynes, but their captivating colt, delivered smartly with oodles of 'savoir faire'. Doctor Patsy Sercombe's second language is Derby. She has trained more strikers than any other conditioner on the Planet.

Races lovers follow The 100th Kenya Derby race on April 10th 2022 at Ngog race course. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Westwind can now be documented as a Guineas Book record. Veteran jockey, Paul Kiarie, will never forget this moment. He rode his first Classic winner.

Jockeys hold their horses during the 100th Kenya Derby at Ngong race course on April 10, 2022 Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

NGONG RESULTS

12.35 pm - First Race - Diamond Maiden (1,200m)

1. Shikanzen (Joseph Mutevu)

2. Cindy (Paul Kiarie)

3. Catalina (A. Wambua)

Distance: 7/2.5/11. Time: 1:16:00 secs. Favourite: Winner 7-4. Runners: 5 Owned by F. Mungai. Trainer Onesmus Mutua

1.15 pm - Second Race - The Lord McMillan Trophy (1,600m)

Jockey James Muhindi displays The Lord McMillan Trophy on April 10th 2022. He won the trophy aboard Class Action Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

1. Class Action (James Muhindi) Westonian-Rosanne

2. All over Again (Lesley Sercombe)

3. Bullet (Ramazan Wako)

4. The Bar (Paul Kiarie)

Distance: 2.4/6/2.5. Time: 1:41:7/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 9-4. Runners: 4

Owned by Doctor B. Dunbar. Trainer Oliver Gray

Jockey James Muhindi charges to the finishing line atop Class Action in the The Lord Mcmillan Trophy race at Ngong race course on on April 10, 2022 . Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

1.50 pm - Third Race - East African Turf Club Handicap(2,060m)

1. Chipping (Henry Muya)

2. Miss Zuri (James Muhindi)

3. Go Pro (Peter Kinuthia)

Distance: 2.75/1.4/1.5. Time: 2:05:00 secs. Favourite: Winner 9-4. Runners: 6

Owned and trained by Joe Muya. Nice family win. Hooray Henry!

2.25 pm - Fourth Race - The 1941 Derby Celebration Handicap (1,400m)

Jockeys before the 100th Kenya Derby at Ngong race course on April 10, 2022 Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

1. Kenyan Queen (James Muhindi)

2. Kidnap (Paul Kiarie)

3. Marais (Lesley Sercombe)

Distance: 3.75/1/13. Time: 1:27:7/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 4-7. Runners: 5

Owned by Jua Kali Syndicate. Trainer Joe Karari

3.05 pm - Fifth Race - The Breeding Futurity Stakes Mervyn Ridley Challenge Cup (1,000m)

Jockey Paul Kiarie celebrates winning The 100th Kenya Derby on April 10th 2022 at Ngong. He won aboard Westwind Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

1. Camberley (David Miri) Westonian-Camelay

2. Wimborne (Richard Kibet)

3. Jack Sparrow (James Muhindi)

Honeybell Orange withdrawn under Veterinary Certificate

Distance: 1.5/1. Time: 1:03:3/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 4-7. Runners: 3

Owned by M. Atemba. Trainers Julie and Stewart McCann

3.25 pm - Sixth Race - The 100th Kenya Derby (2,400m)

Jockey Paul Kiarie lifts The 100th Kenya Derby Trophy on April 10, 2022 at Ngong. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

1. Westwind (Paul Kiarie) Westonian-Chinook

2. Strider (Richard Kibet)

3. Chadwick (David Miri)

4. Rosie (Charles Kimani)

5. Pat-See (Lesley Sercombe)

Distance: 1.5/1.75/3.75. Time: 2:35:9/10 secs. Favourite: Strider 4-6. Runners: 7

Owned by Mim Haynes and Anna Bhaloo. Trainer Doctor Patsy Sercombe

4,15 pm - Seventh Race - Centenary Handicap (2.060m)

1. Grace Kelly (Ramazan Wako)

2. Inca Ruler (Richard Kibet)

3. Steel Drum (Lesley Sercombe

Distance: 3.4/1.75/1.5. Time: 2:14:1/10 secs. Favourite: Steel Drum 7-4. Runners: 5

Owned by Anna Bhaloo, C. Bortolussi, V. Mbugua. Trainers Julie and Stewart McCann