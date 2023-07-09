Westover checks in to Grand Prix De Saint Cloud with fastest time since 1987

Ralph Beckett's Westover (Rob Hornby 2-5) cracked and popped to win the Prix de Saint-Cloud with a speed second only to that of 1987. Zagrey (Christophe Soumillon 3-1) shadowed Westover like a hyena, but the trick didn't work.

What a lovely horse, running his legs off in every race. He hated the conditions in the Arc but still finished an honourable sixth, first in the Irish Derby, second in the Sheema Classic in Dubai and the Coronation Cup this year.

Such was his form that he was cut to 6-1 for the King George and 16-1 for the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe in October.

While the pace undoubtedly played to Westover's strong stamina suite as Tunnes took her along with Malabu Drive in close company - a time of 2:25:4/10, for 2,400m, may give connections pause before increasing their distance. Junko (Michelle Guyon 13-2), Tunnes (Rene Piechulek 14-1) and Malabu Drive (Danny Costello 150-1) had no answer.

***

Horizon Dore (Mickael Barzalona 3-1) went from last to first to take the Prix Eugene Adam. Knight to King (Chris Hayes 4-1) was bowling along with Godolphin's Bold Act (James Doyle 4-1), who set sail early, but Mikael soon had them covered as Maniatic came into the picture for second to pip Bold.

British jockey Rob Hornby rides Westover after winning the Grand Prix De Saint Cloud (Group 1) horse race at Hippodrome de Longchamp on the outskirts of Paris on July 8, 2023. Photo credit: Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt | AFP



***

Far Bridge (Jose Ortiz 2-5) held off a strong rally by the Foxes to win the $750,000 Belmont Derby Invitational at Belmont Park.

He finished the 1 1/4-mile turf contest in 2:01.7/10. The English Channel colt, trained by Todd Pletcher, was rallied on the far turn and angled out slightly before being safely led by Foxes (Oisin Murphy 5-1). Mondego was third at 40-1.

***

Aspen Grove (Oisin Murphy 5-1) arrived in the final strides to win the $500,000 Fasig-Tipton Belmont Oaks Invitational at Belmont Park. The 10-furlong turf test for sophomore fillies is the first leg of the Fasig-Tipton Fillies Turf Triple Series.

It is followed by the 1 3/16-mile, $400,000 Fasig-Tipton Saratoga Oaks Invitational on August 4 at Saratoga and the $350,000 Fasig-Tipton Jockey Club Oaks Invitational at Belmont's Big Apple in September. James "Fozzy" Stack trains Aspen Grove and would like to see him stay in North America for the Saratoga Oaks or the Del Mar Oaks on August 19. A tall order indeed.

The Justify bay was loaded into post 9 with a blanket on and, after an awkward break, was guided to the rail to save ground. Prerequisite, Be Your Best, Mission of Joy and Aspray were tightly bunched and made for a very nice race. Mission of Joy angled off the rail to make her bid when Prerequisite briefly led. Aspen Grove travelled quietly in sixth place.

Oisin Murphy gave Aspen Grove her cue midway round the bend, manoeuvring to get clear of Aspray before moving up to the inside of a retreating Be Your Best. They collared in 2:04:9/10. Prerequisite completed the exacta by a neck over a late Papilio, who stumbled at the start under Hall of Famer Javier Castellano.