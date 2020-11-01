Western Ballad wins Geoffrey Griffin Bowl at Ngong

The old gray mare is better than ever. Western Ballad (Daniel Tanui), finally turned furniture on her adversary, Silverstone Air, by knuckling down with conviction, to slam-dunk the Geoffrey Griffin Bowl at Ngong, for Maralynn and Chuck Bengough on Sunday.

In fact, there was an intervention from Fast Five for second place.

Silverstone Air, unlike his compatriot Unforgettable, still had lingering holiday blues. Jolly good race from Western Ballad, just a neck of merit from Fast Five.

Jockey Peter Kinuthia guides The Bar (left) to win 1000m Namoratunga Site Handicap race at Ngong on November 1, 2020. Kalola, ridden Keving Nganga (right), finished second. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Lesley Sercombe had already outdone Daniel in the Marafa Handicap, when Shaman necked Tainted Love - a small case of titty for tatty.

Well done to Oliver Gray's, Class Action, showing Steel Drum the Mbaraki Pillar door, to remove his maidenhood. Definitely a noteworthy two-year-old. Jockey, James Muhindi, was on fire with a treble. Oliver closed up with The Bar.

It was lovely to welcome Wycliffe Matee back to the Ngong fold, after several years away in Dubai. Photo-finishes galore were order of the afternoon - a credit to handicapping.

Jockey James Muhindi guides Class Action to win The Mbaraki Pillar Maiden race ahead of Steel Drum ridden by Lesley Sercombe (right) and Wesley ridden by Wycliffe Maree at Ngong race Course on November 1, 2020.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

RESULTS

12.50 pm - First Race - Mbaraki Pillar Maiden (1,600m)

1. Class Action (James Muhindi)

2. Steel Drum (Lesley Sercombe)

3. Wesley (Wycliffe Matee)

Zumbarak withdrawn under Veterinary Certificate

Distance: 1/3.5/17. Time: 1:43:2/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 4-6. Runners: 4

Owned by B. Dunbar. Trainer Oliver Gray

1.25 pm - Second Race - Ondiri Swamp Handicap (1,600m)

1. Unforgettable (Peter Kinuthia)

2. Risque (Paul Kiarie)

3. Marais (Wycliffe Matee)

Distance: 3.4/1/1.4. Time: 1:43:3/10 secs. Favourite: Cashing In. Runners: 7

Owned by Captain Subow and J. Ratcliffe. Trainers Joe Karari/Captain Oruya

2.00 pm - Third Race - Marafa Depression Handicap (1,800m)

1. Shaman (Lesley Sercombe)

2. Tainted Love (Daniel Tanui)

3. Busselton (Josphat Kultiang)

Distance: neck/head/7. Time: 1:57:7/10 secs. Favorite: Winner 7-4. Runners: 7, Owned by K. Enskog. Trainer Patsy Sercombe

2.35 pm - Fourth Race - The Geoffrey Griffin Trophy (1,800m)

1. Western Ballad (Daniel Tanui) Go Deputy-Western Serenade

2. Fast Five (Lesley Sercombe)

3. Silverstone Air (James Muhindi)

4. Pharoah's Advocate (Richard Kibet)

Distance: neck/2.75/6. Time: 1:53:5/10 secs. Favorite: Silverstone Air. Runners: 6 Owned by Chuck and Maralynn Bengough. Trainer Maralynn Bengough

3.10 pm - Fifth Race - Matsigulu Rock Maiden (1,200m)

1. Bold Edge (James Muhindi)

2. All Over Again (Patrick Mungai)

3. Deodoro (Wycliffe Matee)

Distance: 3/short-head/short-head. Time: 1:14:9/10 secs. Favorite: Nothing specific. Runners: 9

Owned by J. Radcliffe, S. Oruya, and, J. Ponsonby. Trainers Joe Karari/Captain Oruya.

3.40 pm - Sixth Race - Namoratunga Site Handicap (1,000m)

1. The Bar (Peter Kinuthia)

2. Kalola (Kalvin Ng'ang'a)

3. Peligroso (Paul Kiarie)

Distance: 1.75/6/11. Time: 1:14:9/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 7-4. Runners: 6

Owned by T. Mulwa and P. Nduati. Trainer Oliver Gray.

Next Meeting November 15, for the Conference Cup, Derby/Oaks Challenge