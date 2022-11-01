West Willpower highlights closing day of Keeneland in Hagyard Fayette

Gary and Mary West's homebred, West Willpower (Joel Rosario 2-1), pillared to posted with 6.75 lengths in credit, from Fulsome. (Florence Geroux 4-1).

The Hagyard Fayette finalised down Keeneland's 17-day Fall Meet. Joel sent West Will Power homeward bound, clearly knowing what was in storage.

Trainer, Brad Cox, and Joel Rosario, were reunited after Tom D'Etat's strike of 2019. West Willpower, covered the 1 1/8 miles on a fast track in 1:50.6/10. Last Sumurai, King Fury and First Captain, never found their mojo.

***

Trainer Norman Cash and Lola Cash's, Double Crown, wheeled back after a rest, to smash the $300,000 Kelso Handicap, at the Belmont Big A fall meet.

Double Crown (J. D. Acosta 42-1), stunned the field with a rallying effort from 2 1/2 lengths off the pace.

“It's a first graded stakes win for the boss, Mr Cash, who is a great guy to work for,” said Jay Libertini, assistant to Cash. “He had a death in the family, so couldn't be here. We all love Mr Cash and his family,”

Double Crown emerged well from post 5 and settled towards the rear of the field as Empty Tomb skimmed the rail to lead a compact field. Baby Yoda, with Hall of Famer Javier Castellano up, rushed to the outside with Shackqueenking on even terms, vying for a lead.

Shackqueenking and Empty Tomb matched strides approaching the turn while Baby Yoda was asked for more from Castellano and engulfed his rivals to take charge. Baby Yoda drew clear down the stretch, but, Double Crown went wide and rallied strongly, chipping away at Baby Yoda's margin before touching base in 1:37.1/10.

Baby Yoda, Shackqueenking, and, Empty Tomb filled the places. Morello, stumbled at the start, never recuperating to the challenge. Kelso awarded the top-four finishers a free nomination, and starting fee, in the $750,000 New York Cigar Mile, slated for December 3.